Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2388 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 87,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $101.80.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
