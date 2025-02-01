Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2388 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 87,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

