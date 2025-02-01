Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2388 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 87,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.