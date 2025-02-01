Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Raised by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.