Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $348.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $265.99 and a 1 year high of $358.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.