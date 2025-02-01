Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.88. 1,179,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,569,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,925,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

