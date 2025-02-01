Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.88. 1,179,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
