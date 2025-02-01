Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

