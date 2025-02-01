Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $249.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.93 and a one year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

