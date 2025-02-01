Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $249.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.93 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

