Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,282,000 after buying an additional 533,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.75 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $501.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.56 and its 200 day moving average is $529.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

