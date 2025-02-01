Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 536.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

BATS VFMO opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

