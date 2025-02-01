Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

