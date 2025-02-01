VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
VAT Group stock opened at $351.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.70. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $572.43.
VAT Group Company Profile
