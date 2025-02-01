Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
About Vecima Networks
