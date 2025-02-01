Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.43), with a volume of 571882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.44).

The firm has a market cap of £43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

