Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ VGAS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.60. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.