Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 294,637,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 111,403,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £932,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Versarien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.