Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 848 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

