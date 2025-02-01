Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2123 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

