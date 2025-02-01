VF (NYSE:VFC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for VF’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

VF Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1,917.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.