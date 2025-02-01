Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Trading Down 12.3% – Here’s Why

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.10). Approximately 117,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 33,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.26).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a market cap of £26.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Vianet Group (LON:VNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Vianet Group had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider James Dickson bought 25,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,264.84). 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

