Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.6 million.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.04 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $481,625. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

