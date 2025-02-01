Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.6 million.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 20.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.04 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $481,625. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.