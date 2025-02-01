Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.04 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $481,625 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

