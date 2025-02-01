Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.09 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

