Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $125.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Visteon Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

NASDAQ:VC opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon has a 1-year low of $81.74 and a 1-year high of $123.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Visteon by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Visteon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

