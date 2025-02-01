Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 32,300.0% in January

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 32,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivendi

Vivendi Stock Up 1.4 %

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.