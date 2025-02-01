Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 32,300.0% in January

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 32,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Vivendi Stock Up 1.4 %
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
