VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 174,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

