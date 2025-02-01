Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 31.3% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,643,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 550,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

