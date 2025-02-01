Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 21.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 216,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 534,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

