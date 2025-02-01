Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 21.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 292,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.