Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 21.2% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 292,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

