VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,298.24. This trade represents a 41.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 105,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,502. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

