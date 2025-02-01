Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

