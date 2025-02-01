Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CB Financial Services stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.60. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBFV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $111,431.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $495,780.22. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $111,447.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,541. The trade was a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,703 shares of company stock valued at $247,995. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.