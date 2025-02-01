Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $461.68 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.34 and its 200 day moving average is $463.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

