Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $22.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,133,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.63 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

