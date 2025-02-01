Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 876 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

