Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 73.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,203.84. This represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $542,110. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

