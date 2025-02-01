Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 23.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 101,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 59,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
