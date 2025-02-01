Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Waystar Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ WAY traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $40.19. 864,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,512. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Insider Activity

In other Waystar news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $564,810.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,727.38. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Waystar in the third quarter worth $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

