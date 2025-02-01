Wealth Effects LLC Sells 755 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $469.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

