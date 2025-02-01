Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 20.1 %

BZH opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

