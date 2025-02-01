Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,000 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the December 31st total of 32,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WEMXF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Weimob has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

