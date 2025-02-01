Wellchange (NASDAQ:WCT) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 2,301,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,707,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wellchange Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47.

Wellchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wellchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.