West Bancorporation Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. West Bancorporation makes up approximately 6.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 267.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 32,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $369.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

