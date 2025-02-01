West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 997 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,395,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.34 and a 200 day moving average of $284.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

