West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 990 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

