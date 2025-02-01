Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.58. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.