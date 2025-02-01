Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.15. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 20,547 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

