Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.15. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 20,547 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.