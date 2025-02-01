Western Financial Corp CA Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $976.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $777.76. The firm has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,516 shares of company stock worth $92,377,637. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

