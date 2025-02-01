Western Financial Corp CA Purchases 2,421 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,248,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 42,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

