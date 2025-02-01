Western Financial Corp CA Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

TT stock opened at $362.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $250.79 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

